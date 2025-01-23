Great Ouse Primary Academy Choir shines at Young Voices concert
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Forty children from years 3 and 4 represented Great Ouse Primary Academy, which is part of the Meridian Trust, in this prestigious event.
The choir, led by teachers Eve Sharpe and Hannah McDonagh, performed an impressive repertoire of 13 songs, including a Bob Marley medley, a Hairspray medley, a pop medley, and an original song by Grammy award-winning artist Jacob Collier titled "Little Blue".
The pupils were accompanied by a team of teachers: Miss Sharpe, Miss McDonagh, Miss Meyern, Mrs Schanck, and a parent member of the school’s academy council. Over 50 parents and adults from the school community attended the event in London, to support the young performers.
Eve Sharpe, who organised the school’s participation in the event shared her pride in the children's accomplishment: "It was lovely to see all the children's months of hard work pay off and it was an incredible moment to hear 8000 children singing together and to see our school performing at such a great venue!"
The excitement and significance of the event were not lost on the young performers. Nirvana from Year 4 said: “It was so much fun and when we started singing together, I felt a bit anxious but then I felt great, having all of our families there was lovely too.”
The Young Voices concert perfectly captures what Great Ouse Primary Academy is all about - giving children exciting chances to learn, grow, and discover their talents. Since its opening in 2017, the school has always aimed to help pupils become confident, curious learners who can shine both inside and outside the classroom.
Young Voices, established in 1997, organises the largest children's choir concerts in the world. These events bring together thousands of children who rehearse separately in their schools and unite (in large arenas) as a single choir on the day of the performance.
For more information about Great Ouse Primary Academy, visit: https://www.greatouse.beds.sch.uk/