Great grandmother is second winner to scoop £50,000 jackpot at Bedford bingo club

A great grandmother struck lucky calling house on a life-changing £50,000 jackpot National Bingo Game at Club 2000 Bedford.

The winner, aged 83, who has two children, five grandchildren and four great grandchildren, was playing at the club on January 18 when all her numbers came up to scoop the top £50,000 prize.

She is the second regular customer at the club to scoop the £50,000 jackpot within weeks after a woman won the prize – seven years after her mother did the same – as reported by the Times & Citizen.

The great gran, who wanted to remain anonymous said: “I have been playing bingo for over 40 years and I would play every day if I could. Bingo is my social life, there is always someone here to chat to whether my friends or the staff, it is like one big family.”

She added: “I am not sure how I will spend the money yet, I am still in shock. I initially thought I had won the £100 jackpot but when everyone started clapping I realised I had won a bit more.”

Adam Gates, manager at the club, said: “It is brilliant to see one of our most regular customers scoop the £50,000 jackpot. She is a lovely customer, and we hope she enjoys spending it with her family. What a great start to the new year and our second huge Jackpot winner of the National Bingo Game in the last month.

Miles Baron, chief executive of the National Bingo Game, said: “We are thrilled for our lucky National Bingo Game £50,000 Jackpot winner at Club 2000 in Bedford, and that we have handed out £100,000 to winners at the club in the last month. Clubs big and small can all win BIG on the National Bingo Game, and we love making winners”.