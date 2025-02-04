Grassroots sports calls for extra assist to avoid an own goal

Grassroots sport across the East of England has called on government to do more to back local clubs in order to avert the risk that many community hubs will be lost to economic pressures.

New research from leading charity Sported has found that 83 per cent of clubs and groups believe there isn’t enough investment into grassroots sport to back its impact at a community level.

And it comes as over half of those surveyed (52%) confirm that young people in their group have disengaged from, or reduced participation in, sport and physical activity over the past six months because they can no longer afford it.

The report, produced in conjunction with home security company Ring, found travel cited as a major factor with 41 per cent citing it as a barrier to taking part. While almost half of respondents (46%) stated that the availability of facilities is a significant challenge.

Affordability for those renting facilities (50%), maintenance and upkeep (50%) and running costs (31%) for those owning their own facilities were also reported as significant challenges.

When asked what they would raise with the nation’s Sports Minister, five key themes emerged in the Sported/Ring research.

Increasing funding for grassroots and community sport​; creating a more equitable funding model with more focus on community groups and their needs (as well as a wider variety of activities and sports)​; the affordability and accessibility of venues and facilities​; and, expanding opportunities for participation across communities​. “Grassroots sport is an extraordinary tool for change in communities across the East of England and its impact should not be underestimated,” said Sarah Kaye, CEO of Sported.

“They may deliver the next Imogen Grant, Ben Foakes or Victoria Pendleton. However groups and clubs do not always get the recognition they deserve from government in creating real opportunities for our young people. All of them are addressing the challenge of cultivating a healthier society, but they are also incredibly effective in addressing challenges such as community cohesion, inclusion, crime prevention and employability.

“By empowering grassroots sport and investing into the ecosystem around it, there is a real return through sowing the seeds for a level playing field for our next generation, on and off the court or pitch.”

The research from Sported, who support around 5,000 grassroots groups reaching one million young people around the UK, highlights an increased recognition of the role that these organisations play in delivering social impact.

86 per cent of grassroots sports clubs surveyed in the East of England said they get inactive young people active, as well as improving mental health, confidence and self-esteem amongst young people. Further benefits of taking part in physical activity for young people were revealed by the groups as including increased sense of belonging, and reduced stress and anxiety.

“Social interaction with peers and role models massively helps bring young people out of their shells,” said Mark Strutt of Hatfield Broad Oak Cricket Club.

“Dealing with the challenges of winning and losing strengthens resilience. Enabling them to have the confidence to try things to succeed and fail, learn whatever the outcome to keep going and do it better next time.”