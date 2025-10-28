Grassroots football team in Wixams get new kit thanks to sponsorship from master developer

The Wixams Storm U15 team have new home and away shirts, shorts and socks as well as training tops thanks to sponsorship from Urban&Civic.

The Wixams Storm U15 team - part of Wixams Wanderers FC - will don new home and away shirts, shorts and socks as well as training tops thanks to sponsorship from Urban&Civic.

The support has been hailed as a huge boost for the team, which provides a vital link for teenagers, bringing them together from the surrounding area and helping to form lifelong friendships.

Formed in 2013, Wixams Wanderers is an FA Chartered grassroots football club with around 250 members aged seven to 16, making up 23 boys and girls teams. Every team has a level one FA qualified coach as well as assistants to help with game days and training.

Jordan Payne, partnerships manager at Urban&Civic, with Leigh Reynolds, coach for Wixams Storm U15 football team.

Wixams Storm U15 team has seen its fair share of success, winning the Milton Keynes league 23/24 and the cup final at MK Dons stadium, with two members already signed to academies at Peterborough FC and Luton Town FC.

Leigh Reynolds, who coaches the team, said the new kit would last for two years and would hopefully be passed down to other players, making a huge difference to the team, the wider club, and parents.

“Each coach pushes to get their own sponsor, hence me approaching Urban&Civic for support for our kit,” he said. “It might not seem like a big deal, but every little helps especially if it helps save parents. The geography of the league we play in means there’s lots of travel - at least an hour for each match, so asking parents to foot the bill for travel, other costs and then kit on top of that can be a lot.

“By securing sponsorship we can help save parents money, which in turn means no child has to miss out on what is such a great experience for them. As well as keeping fit and learning to play team sports, they meet other young people that they might not meet and often go on to form lifelong friendships.”

The sponsorship is just the start of work that Urban&Civic plans to do to support the local community in Wixams, not only to the football club but also elsewhere. The master developer has a proven track record in supporting local communities, from staging events and activities to backing community groups and more.

James Mooney, Project Director for Urban&Civic, said; “We are delighted to sponsor the Wixams Storm team and play our part in supporting the growth and development of local community groups who form a vital part of a new and vibrant place like Wixams.”