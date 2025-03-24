Grant Palmer Ltd reaffirms commitment to North Bedfordshire with Service 25

Bedfordshire’s family-owned bus company, Grant Palmer Ltd wishes to reassure customers that despite changes to other services in North Bedford service 25 will continue to its current timetable providing an essential hourly link to Carlton, Oakley, and Harrold.

Following an overwhelmingly positive response from customers, single fares will remain capped at just £2, ensuring affordable and convenient travel across the region. Additionally, the popular weekly ticket promotion has been extended, allowing passengers to continue enjoying unlimited travel for only £20.

As part of the business’ ongoing investment in service quality and sustainability, brand-new low-emission buses are on order and will enter service by early April, further enhancing comfort and reliability for our passengers.

Thomas Manship, Commercial Manager at Grant Palmer Ltd, expressed his enthusiasm for the company’s continued service improvements: “We are proud to serve North Bedfordshire and delighted to see more customers choosing our high-quality, environmentally friendly services. Grant Palmer is committed to maintaining and improving core services in Bedford Borough and delivering rural communities with reliable and affordable transport options.”

Grant Palmer Ltd is dedicated to providing safe, reliable, and accessible bus services, ensuring that passengers across North Bedfordshire can continue to travel with ease..

For more information, visit the website.