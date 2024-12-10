GP practice in Bedford hosts successful men's health event

A successful drop-in event has been held by a Bedford GP practice as part of work to build stronger links with the community it serves.

Cauldwell Medical Centre (CMC) in Bedford successfully hosted a Men’s Health Day on November 29, focusing on raising awareness and providing essential health checks for men aged 45+ who were overdue for screenings.

With over 50 attendees, the event began with group presentations on health awareness, followed by prostate-specific antigen (PSA) blood tests and examinations.

A significant number of PSA blood samples were taken throughout the morning, with approximately 10 examinations completed.

Cauldwell Medical Centre Team

Outcomes included one referral for an ultrasound and one patient starting treatment on Tamsulosin, demonstrating the immediate impact of the initiative.

Patient feedback highlighted the event's value, with attendees describing the awareness presentations as “informative, educative, and helpful.” The group format ensured attendees had the opportunity for one-on-one consultations where needed.

The event underscores ELFT’s commitment to addressing local health needs, improving access to essential services, and bringing healthcare closer to the community.

Serving over 9,400 patients, Cauldwell Medical Centre continues to play a pivotal role in promoting health and well-being for Bedford residents.

The practice is already gearing up for future health initiatives, including a Women's Health Day planned for March 2025.

The team at CMC recently won the Excellence in Patient Communication category at the Primary Care Impact Awards 2024 for their outstanding efforts to increase cervical screening rates among vulnerable groups in the community.