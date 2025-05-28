GoodOaks Homecare unite across the UK to support Dementia UK in 2025

GoodOaks Homecare, a leading provider of quality visiting and live-in homecare across the UK, is proud to announce that its entire franchise network will be supporting Dementia UK throughout 2025. The nationwide initiative will see every GoodOaks office taking part in a year-long campaign of fundraising, raising awareness of the charity, and education to support families living with dementia.

The decision to support Dementia UK – the dementia specialist nursing charity, was made unanimously across the GoodOaks network. Many of the organisation’s clients are living with dementia, and care teams see first-hand the impact the condition has on individuals, families, and carers.

Throughout 2024/25 the network has championed their own You Are Not Alone campaign, designed to provide resources and support to help worried family carers and their loved ones. This sits in line with their commitment to support Dementia UK, who do so much to help people throughout the UK.

“Dementia is a condition that touches so many lives, including those of our clients and their families,” said Shaz Islam, Director of GoodOaks Homecare Bedford. “We wanted to come together as a national network to make a meaningful difference and support the amazing work Dementia UK is doing.”

GoodOaks

A growing challenge for the UK

The urgency of the cause couldn’t be clearer. As of 2025:

There are now approximately one million people living with dementia in the UK

Dementia was also the leading cause of death in the UK in 2023 ( source)

​​Every three minutes, someone in the UK develops dementia - about the time it takes to boil a kettle

Through this partnership, GoodOaks staff, clients, and communities will engage in a wide range of local fundraising activities - from coffee mornings and sponsored walks to dementia-friendly community events - all aimed at supporting Dementia UK’s vital services, such as their Admiral Nurse helpline.

Dementia UK

A community-driven effort

The campaign is not just about raising money - it’s about raising awareness and starting conversations. GoodOaks care teams receive dementia training as part of their core development, and throughout 2025, the company will also be sharing stories and resources to help local communities better understand dementia and support those living with it.

“We’re proud to be part of something bigger,” said Shaz Islam. “Every cup of tea poured at a fundraiser, every step taken at a walk - it all adds up to greater understanding, earlier diagnosis, and better support.”

Daisy Wilson, Corporate Partnerships Lead at Dementia UK said, "We're grateful to the GoodOaks Homecare team for their efforts to raise funds and awareness for Dementia UK. This year-long, nationwide activity will help our dementia specialist Admiral Nurses deliver crucial support to people affected by the condition when they need it most."

You can donate using our Just Giving page.