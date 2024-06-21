GoodOaks Homecare – Bedford pledge to support local MS therapy centre

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

GoodOaks Homecare in Bedford partners with Bedford MS Therapy Centre, pledging to donate £50 for every new client from June to September 2024 to support local MS and Parkinson's therapies.

Local homecare provider GoodOaks, have announced their partnership with Bedford MS Therapy Centre. The centre was set up in 1983 and provides therapies, services and support for people with Multiple Sclerosis, to manage their condition.

As well as providing these brilliant services to the local community, they are currently trialling therapies for people living with Parkinsons.

It costs over £1,300 per day to operate the centre and being able to contribute to these costs is really important to the branch, with many of their clients being affected by these conditions.

Currently, the Bedford MS Therapy Centre receives no government or other state funding, relying solely on donations.

GoodOaks – Bedford have taken action and committed to a donation of £50 for every new client they take on between June – September, 2024. This is their way of giving back to a local charity which directly and positively impacts the lives of their local clients.

This partnership is the first of three partnerships they are working towards within their local community. The next is to be announced in the coming weeks.

The branch has set up a fundraising page on Facebook and encourages local residents to support this initiative: Click HERE to find out more. You can also visit the centre’s website to find out more about the work they are doing to support families in the area.

GoodOaks provide live-in and visiting homecare to clients in the comfort and familiarity of their own homes.