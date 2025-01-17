GoodOaks Homecare - Bedford named finalist in the 2025 Home Care Awards

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

GoodOaks Homecare - Bedford is proud to announce that it has been named a finalist in the prestigious 2025 Home Care Awards.

This esteemed recognition honours excellence in home care services across the country and highlights the exceptional care that GoodOaks Homecare - Bedford provides to its clients.

The Home Care Awards celebrate organisations that demonstrate outstanding quality, innovation, and service in the home care sector. GoodOaks Homecare - Bedford was selected as a finalist for its continued work in the community and fundraising for numerous local charities, reflecting the commitment and dedication to enhancing the lives of those in need of in-home care and beyond.

“We are truly honoured to be named a finalist for this prestigious award,” said Shaz Islam. “This recognition is a direct result of the hard work and compassion shown by our dedicated team, who are committed to delivering the highest level of care for our clients. We are grateful for the trust and support of the families we serve and remain focused on continuing to improve and innovate in home care services.”

Visiting and Live-in care services

Being named a finalist highlights GoodOaks’ unwavering commitment to providing personalised, high-quality care that meets the unique needs of every client. As the demand for exceptional home care continues to rise, GoodOaks remains dedicated to creating a positive impact in the lives of individuals and families across the community.

GoodOaks Homecare - Bedford is a quality homecare provider offering premium and friendly visiting and live-in care, helping people to continue to live happily and independently at home. Established in 2011, the GoodOaks network of branches offer a range of services, including support with physical disabilities, memory impairments, learning disabilities, dementia care, respite care, companionship, post hospital care, food preparation and light domestic duties, live-in care and much more. The organisation is committed to delivering compassionate, professional care to individuals in the comfort of their own homes, ensuring the highest standard of well-being.

​The Home Care Awards celebrate excellence in the home care industry, recognising organisations that go above and beyond in delivering exceptional service, innovation, and care to clients.

For more information about GoodOaks Homecare - Bedford, visit https://www.goodoakshomecare.co.uk/bedford/ or contact 01234 395100. Follow them on Facebook and LinkedIn.