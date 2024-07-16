GoodOaks Bedford raising homecare awareness at local community event
In the heart of every community lies a profound need for support and care, especially for our elderly and disabled members. Homecare services, which provide essential assistance to those who wish to maintain their independence while staying in their homes, are crucial. However, awareness about these services often falls short. Local community events focused on raising homecare awareness can bridge this gap, offering invaluable information and support to those who need it most.
GoodOaks Homecare Bedford sponsored the awareness section at the recent Eid in Bedford event held at Addison Howard Park in Kempston. In partnership with Bedford MS Therapy Centre and Headway Bedford, they provided an invaluable service over two days to thousands of people raising awareness and providing guidance.
