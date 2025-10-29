Golden Grooves brings the sounds of the 60s and 70s to The Newells in Kempston

Homeowners and guests at The Newells in Kempston stepped back in time last week as singer Jane Francis performed Golden Grooves, bringing the spirit of the 1960s and 70s to life.

The lively afternoon featured well-loved hits from both decades, including an Abba medley, Sam Cooke’s Twistin’ the Night Away, and Showaddywaddy’s Under the Moon of Love, with Jane switching effortlessly between the two eras. Some homeowners and guests even got up to dance before the afternoon drew to a close.

The event combined classic hits with storytelling and audience participation. Guests were encouraged to share memories and enjoy the nostalgia of the music that shaped a generation. An interval for afternoon tea, freshly prepared by the on-site chef, added to the sociable mood, as the room filled with chatter and laughter before the show continued in a warm, friendly atmosphere.

Jane Francis said: “I love seeing the smiles and hearing the laughter when people recognise a song that takes them straight back to a happy memory. Every event is unique because every audience brings its own warmth, stories and energy.” Afterwards, she added how lovely it was to feel such a sociable and welcoming atmosphere at The Newells.

Alexandra Johnson, Sales and Marketing Director for Adlington Retirement Living, said: “Music has such a wonderful way of connecting people. Events like this reflect the community spirit we’re so proud of at The Newells. They bring homeowners and visitors together to enjoy friendship, fun and great entertainment.”

Maura, a homeowner who moved to The Newells with her husband David in March, said: “If you’re looking for friendship, it’s sociable and welcoming. We get along with everybody. Almost everyone meets for Sunday lunch in the restaurant, then into the lounge for a chat. There’s always something happening; talks, lunch, social events. If you want company, it’s there, but you can pick and choose.”

