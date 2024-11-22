Gift a brighter future for vulnerable people by supporting Emmaus Village Carlton’s Christmas Appeal

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

For people experiencing, or at risk of homelessness, the best gift they could receive this Christmas is a warm home, community support and the hope of a brighter future.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Bedford Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Bedfordshire homelessness charity, Emmaus Village Carlton’s unique model does exactly this, currently supporting up to 42 people who have experienced or faced homelessness.

The charity, based in Carlton village, provides vulnerable people with safe and homely accommodation, personalised support and work experience opportunities. However, like many other charities, they are currently facing additional financial pressures, relying even more on the generosity of their supporters.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

One way people can help make a difference during these most difficult of times is by donating to the charity’s Christmas Appeal.

Home Store at Emmaus Village Carlton

There are a range of affordable donation options, including one-off or regular monthly donations which enable the homelessness charity to fund everything from personalised support sessions for companions to wellbeing activities, as well as the basics such as the cost of accommodation and bills.

Emmaus Village Carlton Chief Executive Officer, Donna-Louise Cobban, said: “Our Christmas Appeal is an opportunity to make a real impact on the lives of the people affected by homelessness in a way which suits your budget.

“Charities like ours are facing increasing financial pressures, so every donation will be a huge support in helping us continue to transform the lives of our companions through personalised support, wellbeing activities, training and development.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Every donation, however small, would be greatly appreciated during these challenging times. Thank you in advance for sharing the spirit of Christmas by supporting our Appeal.”

Emmaus Village Carlton Christmas Appeal

Each person who lives at Emmaus (known by Emmaus as companions) has their own bedroom, with living expenses covered and meals provided in a communal dining room. The length of time spent at Emmaus is dependent on the companion’s individual needs, giving companions stability and an opportunity to break the cycle of homelessness.

Every donation will help keep their community running and provide a safe home and brighter future for the people they support.

Please make a donation here: emmaus.org.uk/village-carlton/support-us/donate/