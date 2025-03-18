Get on board to explore Bedfordshire this English Tourism Week

David Boden

People across Bedfordshire have been encouraged to get out and explore by bus, to make the most of English Tourism Week.

English Tourism Week (14-23 March) celebrates our diverse, exciting and vibrant sector, and highlights the quality and value of the English tourism offer. Across Bedfordshire, there is so much to see and a bus offers a great value and easy way to get out and about.

Great places to visit include:

- The Higgins– www.thehigginsbedford.org.uk – Bus stop: Cecil Higgins Gallery – Bus numbers: 4, 5, 7

- Wardown House- www.culturetrust.com/venues/wardown-house-museum-gallery - Bus stop: Bath Road – Bus number: MK1

- John Bunyan Museum– www.www.bunyanmeeting.co.uk/museum – Bus stop: Cecil Higgins Gallery – Bus numbers: 4, 5, 7

- Bedford Castle Mound– Bus stop: Cecil Higgins Gallery – Bus numbers: 4, 5, 7

- Harpur Shopping Centre, Bedford - www.harpurcentre.co.uk - Bus stop: Pilgrim’s House – Bus numbers: 1, 3, 8, 9, 9A, 9B, 9C, 9D, 22A, 53, 53A, MK1

- Bedford Blues Rugby– www.bedfordrugby.co.uk - Bus stop: Goldington Avenue – Bus numbers: 5, 27C, 28A

David Boden, Business Development Director of Stagecoach East, said: “Our region is so fortunate to be home to so many wonderful places to see and things to do, and the bus is a cheap, convenient, and comfortable way to get there. For many families, catching the bus is and exciting part of a great day out. So, this English Tourism Week, maybe think about leaving the car at home and letting the bus get you to your next adventure!”