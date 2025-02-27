Funding to help students in Bedford with revision and coping with exam stress

Bedford Giving has awarded £1000 to a group of Bedford Sixth Formers who are helping students across the borough revise more effectively and cope with exam stress.

The group of eight students called the Learning Lounge were winners of last year’s Ready2Lead? The event, coordinated by The Harpur Trust, saw 100 year 12 students from across Bedford take part in an Apprentice meets Dragons’ Den style event, selling the idea of their projects aimed at young people they had developed, to a panel of senior leaders from the local authority and health.

Phoebe Brooks of the Learning Lounge said: “We set up the Learning Lounge as we wanted to try and alleviate the pressure on those taking exams, as well as help the next generation of GCSE students achieve the best possible grades without having to re-sit their exams. We saw quite a few students in our year having to do this.

"We also wanted to make a difference using our first-hand knowledge, as we’d all experienced how difficult GCSEs are, especially on top of juggling other commitments outside of education.

Learning Lounge Team

“We really enjoy making a difference by helping to prepare students and encouraging them to have a proactive attitude to learning, which they can extend not just to their studies, but to life in general.

“I think the students we support respond well to us, as we are close in age and can really relate to what they are going through.”

The teenagers are currently delivering assemblies in schools across the borough, as well as speaking to students at A Level open evenings who are about to embark on their GCSE exams. They also give helpful exam and revision tips through social media.

Bedford Giving Director Paul (PK) Kellett said: “We were really impressed with the team when we spoke to them at the Ready2Lead event. We have awarded the funding to help them take the project to the next level by producing flyers, booklets and posters and invest in some equipment to help them make videos featuring revision hints and tip, and stress busters.

Learning Lounge Logo

“Bedford Giving is all about creating a brighter future for the next generation in Bedford and the Learning Lounge really encapsulates this by helping those doing their GCSEs to not only succeed, but to help with their mental health as well. We also help young people to speak up and shout out, and with the funding we’ll help the Learning Lounge spread their wisdom even further.”

Executive Director of Curriculum at Bedford Sixth Form, Robin Webber Jones, added: “We have been inspired by the way our students have approached this project. They have been innovative in the way they have wanted to give something back to the learning community in Bedford. Their teamwork, dedication and work-ethic has been fantastic to see. I am excited to see what they do next with the project. They will take their experiences of being part of the project into all their future learning and future lives.”

For further information about Bedford Giving visit www.bedfordgiving.org.uk.