From homes to hearts: Dandara support Bedford Foodbank with Christmas donation

Independent housebuilder Dandara is supporting the Bedford Borough this Christmas with a £1,000 donation to Bedford Foodbank to go towards its essential food supply packages, for local families in need this Christmas.

This year, Trussell's UK-wide Foodbank community distributed more than 3.1 million emergency food parcels to people facing hardship, a 94% increase over the past five years1. With the winter season bringing heightened demands, supporting local foodbanks is more vital than ever.

To lend a helping hand to the community, Dandara, who is building nearby at Saxon Park in Biddenham and The Willows in Willington, has donated £1,000 towards Bedford Foodbank which will be used to purchase nonperishable food items and emergency food parcels.

Rachel Lindop, Head of Sales at Dandara Northern Home Counties, commented: “Foodbanks are such a core part in supporting the local community and they are especially needed in the winter months. Bedford Foodbank has worked so hard this year already in the lead up to this winter to ensure that local people in need can enjoy a warm Christmas. We hope this donation has helped the foodbank and that the local community are able to use their services this winter when they need to.”

Sarah Broughton at Bedford Foodbank, adds: “This year, the need for assistance has been particularly pronounced with the rising cost of living, food prices and the economic pressures have left many families struggling to make ends meet. The stark reality for many in Bedford is daily essentials like food and warmth often become luxuries. In an inspiring show of community, Dandara has stepped up to support Bedford Foodbank during this crucial time. Their generous donation will enable Bedford Foodbank to purchase essential items, ensuring local families have access to food and other basic essential items, especially during the festive season.”

For more information about Bedford Foodbank, or to make a donation, please visit https://bedford.foodbank.org.uk/. For more information about the homes Dandara Northern Home Counties is currently selling, visit www.dandara.com/new-home-counties.