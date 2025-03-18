From fan to filmmaker - Caitlyn's TV future

Caitlyn Parr’s passion for film began at her local cinema, watching Marvel superheroes alongside her dad and brother. Today, the Bedford born graduate is building a career behind the scenes of major British television productions, including Squid Game: The Challenge, Gogglebox and Antiques Roadshow.

At 23, she is a freelance runner in unscripted television, armed with a BA Filmmaking from MetFilm School Brighton and a resolve to succeed.

Her journey offers inspiration and insight for aspiring filmmakers, particularly those considering film school.

Caitlyn’s filmmaking activities began in childhood. She often persuaded family friends to star in light-hearted music videos during holidays in Somerset, wielding a phone camera with enthusiasm. “We’d get our dads to do comedy shorts,” she recalls. “Looking back, it’s not surprising I’ve ended up where I am.”

Caitlyn on set

That early creativity evolved during her teenage years through theatre troupes and filming promotional videos for school productions. “I loved editing it all together,” she says. “Seeing it on the school website felt like a real accomplishment.”

Her interest deepened with GCSE Film Studies, where she learned to use Adobe Premiere and DSLR cameras. “It wasn’t just theory; we’d go make things in the corridors,” she explains. A-levels marked a key moment: unable to perform in a musical due to a scheduling conflict, she took up directing instead.“It was about moulding everything together and capturing it on tape forever,” she notes.“That’s when I realised, I wanted to work behind the scenes.”

After school, Caitlyn chose Brighton Screen and Film School (now MetFilm School, Brighton), attracted by its hands-on approach and welcoming environment.“I’d never visited Brighton before the open day,” she admits. “But walking the lanes and meeting the staff, I just loved it.” Starting in September 2020, her first year was affected by COVID, but her second and third years thrived with the opening of new studios in Bevendean.

“That’s when the practical work really began - crewing up, making projects,” she says. Her graduation film, a musical short, stood out. “You’re never going to get that kind of freedom and support again,” she reflects.

Caitlyn Parr

Since graduating in July 2023, Caitlyn has embraced freelancing. Her career took off quickly: a work experience placement at Studio Lambert in her final summer led to a runner role on Gogglebox by August. “It was a swift transition,” she says, still sounding surprised. She has since worked on Antiques Roadshow, a YouTube quiz show, and most recently, the large-scale Squid Game: The Challenge. “The scale - huge studios, numerous contestants, so many departments – it was incredible,” she explained.

What does a runner do? “You’re the support when things go awry,” Caitlyn explains. “If something’s needed urgently, you fetch it. You keep the crew fed, hydrated, and cheerful.”

Reliability is key, but her degree gives her an advantage. On the YouTube shoot, she impressed the director of photography by setting up tripods and a video village - skills not all runners possess. “He said, ‘Well done, not many would know that” she said. “That extra level of knowledge really helps.”

Freelancing has its challenges. Last summer, work slowed - a tough period for entry-level roles in TV, she notes, with even researchers taking runner jobs. Rather than wait around, Caitlyn worked as a videographer at a Camp America-style programme in the US.

Caitlyn at Antiques Roadshow

“It kept me creative,” she says.

Now back home in Bedford, she’s looking forward to her next role on, ‘8 Out of 10 Cats Does Countdown’. A comedy panel show hosted by comedian, Jimmy Carr.

Caitlyn enjoys freelancing’s rhythm. “I like the intensity of a three-month project, then having a couple of months off to travel,” she says. A 9-to-5 job doesn’t appeal. She’s still shaping her future plans. “I’m planting seeds, building networks,” she explains.

In unscripted TV, reputation and connections matter - being dependable and memorable is vital. “You cast many nets and hope to catch something,” she says with a smile.

For those considering film school, Caitlyn’s advice is clear. “Make the most of every opportunity,” she suggests. “Attend every workshop - gaffers, camera operators, anyone.

Even if you aim to direct, knowing how long it takes to set up a tripod helps with planning.”

Resilience is essential too. “Sending cold emails is hard, but if you love film, you’ll get there in your own time. There’s no deadline - some runners I work with are in their 30s.”

At MetFilm School, she cherished the large practical projects, especially her musical short. The one drawback? Her year group felt male-dominated, roughly a 70-30 split, which occasionally, Caitlyn believes left her female peers less vocal. “I felt that I had to be more assertive as a woman in film,” she says.

Progress is underway - a Women in Film society has since emerged, which she believes is a valuable addition.

For her hometown, Caitlyn is a local talent rising fast. For film students, she shows that passion and persistence outweigh a fixed plan. For industry readers, she’s an emerging name in unscripted TV, with Squid Game experience already secured. As she prepares to start her new role with ‘8 out of 10 Cats Does Countdown’ Caitlyn Parr’s career is clearly on an upward trajectory.