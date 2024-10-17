Fresh faced Gladys celebrates her 100th at her Ampthill care home
Gladys, who lives at Richmond Manor Care Home, has been giving tips to the team there on how to keep their good looks!
The great-grandmother, who once worked as a cherry picker and also as a cook with the military, applies her face cream formula every morning and night.
She said: “I don’t think you have to spend a lot of money, but you should look after your skin, it keeps you looking younger – that’s what I tell all the young people here!”
Gladys has lived at Richmond Manor for four years after moving from Kent. As well as her two daughters, she has three grandchildren and six great-grandchildren.
She moved to Bedford to be nearer her daughter Maureen and now enjoys making crafts and spending time in the pretty garden at the Dunstable Street care home.
Gladys added: “It’s wonderful to live nearer my family and see those I love. Also, there is always something going on here at Richmond Manor and I do like to be in the garden when it’s nice.”
The team at Richmond Manor presented Gladys her favourite Victoria sponge cake on her birthday which she enjoyed with four generations of her family. And everyone was impressed to see her 100th birthday card from King Charles and Queen Camilla.
Wellbeing and Lifestyle Coach at Richmond Manor Clare Cook said: “Gladys’ star sign is Libra, and all of us here including the team and residents, agree the Libra traits of gentleness, kindness and being peaceful fit Gladys perfectly.
“It’s a huge privilege to have Gladys here, sharing her stories and wisdom.”