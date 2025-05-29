Free training for parents and trusted adults to support teenagers’ mental health

Bedford Giving's commissioned delivery partner, One YMCA, running the first face-to-face session of the new Safe Space in a Youth Place training.

Bedford Giving is offering parents free online training to support their teenager’s mental health and wellbeing, as well as volunteers, coaches or anyone that works in providing youth activities.

The training will help the adults to become better at spotting the signs a young person may be struggling, as well as becoming more equipped to have conversations about their mental health and to know where to signpost them to for support.

It’s online or face-to-face, with the aim to develop the skills and awareness of parents, guardians, carers or trusted adults, so they feel confident to listen to, respond safely and signpost to support when teenagers share mental health concerns.

Bedford Giving’s Director Paul (PK) Kellett said:

First free face-to-face mental health training session

“We’ve launched this new training to enable adults to help young people to build resilience to life’s ups and downs. Bedford Giving’s research into the mental health and wellbeing of young people in Bedford revealed the town needs more provision of a preventative approach to mental health that young people say they need.

The programme is called Safe Space in a Youth Place, to result in young people feeling they can open up in a safe environment. It’s part of Bedford Giving’s goal to make Bedford a young people’s mental health friendly town.

We’ve opened the training up to parents, but we’re also looking for those involved in sports, dance, drama, arts, crafts, uniformed services, outdoor activities, charities working with young people or any other youth group. Our first face-to-face training last week was a great success with some fantastic feedback from the participants who found it really valuable.

We have spaces available in our next online training starting on 2 June. Just visit our website to sign up and there are further face-to-face and online dates available throughout the year.”

For further information and to sign up visit www.bedfordgiving.org.uk/safespace