Free creative and active summer clubs for young people in Bedford and Wixams

Bedford Giving is inviting young people to join a vibrant programme of free creative and active summer clubs in August.

The sessions are open to children and young people of all ages and abilities – with something exciting happening every week. They are funded by the Bedfordshire Police and Crime Commissioner and take place in Bedford Borough Council’s Central Family Hub and at Wixams Academy, delivered by Bedford Giving in partnership with Permission2 and Bedford Blues Foundation.

Those aged 11 to 16 can drop in and get creative every Wednesday in August, at the hub in Allhallows, between 2 and 4pm, no experience needed – just bring your imagination:

13 August – Painting: paint canvases with visiting artist Lemonpop.

20 August – Working with Clay: sculpt with colourful air-drying clay.

27 August – Printing: print your own t-shirt or tote bag.

Sessions at Wixams Academy

Police and Crime Commissioner for Bedfordshire John Tizard said: "Young people benefit from having access to safe spaces to explore ideas, share experiences and debate. These workshops are a brilliant opportunity for young people in Wixams and Bedford to come together to discuss and develop ways to prevent crime and build stronger communities. I look forward to hearing about the outcomes from the workshops and hope to engage with the young people to hear first-hand from them.”

Councillor Jane Walker, Portfolio Holder for Valuing Families: Children’s Services added: “We’re proud to support initiatives that give young people a place to thrive. The workshops are not only fun and engaging, but they also help build confidence, connection, and creativity in our community.”

Running four days a week, from Tuesday to Friday until 22 August, the fun-filled sessions in Wixams offer a wide variety of activities for all age groups.

Primary school aged sessions take place in the morning, which are bookable for Wixams families and secondary school aged in the afternoon. Activities include:

Inflatables and outdoor games

Football coaching with Luton Town FC Community Trust

Cricket workshops with Cricket East

Parkour

Graffiti art

Multi-sports

SEND-only sessions

Director of Bedford Giving Paul (PK) Kellett said: “At Bedford Giving our research showed young people are crying out for things to do. These summer sessions inspire creativity, encourage active lifestyles, and build community connections. They are also a chance to introduce the new hub in the town centre, where we will be opening up the space after school for young people to use in the coming months.”

For further information about Bedford Giving and the opportunities it offers young people to create brighter futures visit www.bedfordgiving.org.uk