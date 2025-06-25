Free CCTV drain checks launched to help Bedford homeowners avoid costly surprises

Homeowners are being offered free CCTV drain inspections as part of a new initiative launched by Bedfordshire firm Burton Smith Plumbing and Heating.

The Silsoe-based company is rolling out the complimentary service across Bedford and surrounding areas to help residents identify hidden drainage issues.

Using high-resolution CCTV cameras, the non-invasive inspections can detect cracks, leaks, blockages, root intrusions, and even collapsed sections - without the need for digging.

The footage provides instant insights and allows for targeted repairs that could save homeowners both time and money.

A member of the Burton Smith team carries out a CCTV drain inspection

Many properties still rely on underground pipework made from clay or cast iron, which can be many decades old and increasingly prone to wear and tear. Nationally, it’s estimated that more than 2,600 domestic pipe bursts happen each year, causing nearly £50 million in damage.

But it’s not just the risk of leaks that the initiative hopes to address. The inspections also uncover misconnected drains, a hidden but common problem where wastewater is wrongly sent into surface water drains - a key contributor to river pollution. In addition, the CCTV surveys help detect internal sewer flooding risks, which can cause serious damage and health hazards inside the home.

Toby Burton, Managing Director of Burton Smith Plumbing and Heating, said: "We believe true peace of mind starts below ground. Time and again we’ve seen how hidden drainage faults can escalate into costly and disruptive problems.

“That’s why we’re stepping up to support our community with free CCTV drain inspections and enabling homeowners to catch issues early to avoid expensive repairs and safeguard both their properties and the local environment.”

The offer is available to residents in Bedford, Luton, Milton Keynes, Stevenage, Hitchin, St Albans, and all areas within a 20-mile radius of the company’s headquarters in Wrest Park, Silsoe.

For further details or to schedule a free CCTV drain inspection calling 01462 412022 between 8am and 5pm, Monday to Friday.