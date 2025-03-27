Picture taken at Robinson Pools and Fitness

Bedford Borough Council, in partnership with GLL (also known as BETTER), has announced a new initiative offering free gym and swim access to all our valued foster carers, members of their household, and foster children.

Foster carers are now able to register and take advantage of this scheme at one of the following BETTER Leisure facilities:

Robinson Pools & Fitness

Kempston Pool

John Bunyan Sports & Fitness

Bedford International Athletic Stadium

To register, carers must present a letter (which will be sent to them) along with proof of ID and address at one of the participating locations.

This initiative is part of Bedford Borough’s ongoing commitment to supporting our foster carers, recognising their invaluable contribution to the community and ensuring they have access to health and wellbeing opportunities.

Councillor Jane Walker, Portfolio Holder for Valuing Families: Children’s Services, said: “We are incredibly grateful to our foster carers for the dedication and care they provide to children in our community. This scheme is a small way of showing our appreciation and supporting their wellbeing. We hope it will make a real difference to them and their families.

Gillan Kelly, Partnership Manager at GLL, said: “We recognise and value the vital role that carers undertake to support and improve the lives of others. As a charitable social enterprise that works to improve local communities we’re delighted to launch this initiative and hope many will take advantage of the wellbeing and health benefits available to them at our leisure centres.”

For more information about this initiative, foster carers are encouraged to contact [email protected]