Forest charity is sharing their journey to breathe life back into neglected ancient woodlands

Holcot Wood

The Forest of Marston Vale Trust has embarked on a 10-year journey to restore Holcot and Reynolds Woods in Bedfordshire and are inviting the local community and other landowners to come and see the results of their work so far.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Bedford Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

On Saturday 27th September the Charity is holding a free Woodland Restoration Open Day to showcase the work that has already been undertaken as well as future plans to restore and protect these ancient woodlands.

Woodlands need active management to truly thrive and deliver the myriad benefits that healthy woodlands can offer. After years without active management, Holcot and Reynolds Woods were in dire need of intervention. The Forest of Marston Vale Trust have developed a 10-year management plan, which aligns with UK Forestry Standards, Natural England and the Woodland Trust’s guidelines and has been approved by the Forestry Commission. Through the implementation of this plan, the Charity will improve these woodlands’ resilience against pests, disease and climate change while also increasing their biodiversity.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Trust’s Community Forester, Luke Quenby, who is leading the restoration programme says, “Our plan gives us the opportunity to carry out and showcase a range of woodland management practices, increase biodiversity, give employment, training and recreation opportunities and work with a range of partners to bring about a successful outcome, preserving the integrity, diversity and makeup of the woodland for future generations to enjoy.’

The open day offers the local community, nature lovers, woodland owners and anyone looking for an informative and interesting day out, the opportunity to explore these beautiful ancient woodlands and learn about how traditional and modern woodland management methods can work in harmony. There will be:

Guided walks, live demonstrations of coppicing, charcoal burning and sawmilling, low-impact machinery in action, several forestry exhibitors as well as catering and toilet facilities on site. A free return shuttle bus will be running from the Charity’s Forest Centre in Marston Moretaine from 10am on the day. For more information about the event visit www.marstonvale.org or email [email protected].