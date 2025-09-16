‘For Men To Talk’ launches new group in Blunham

‘For Men To Talk’ is proud to announce the launch of a brand-new support group, For Men To Talk – Blunham. The very first meeting will take place on Monday, October 13 at 6pm at Sunray, in The Pavilion, 36a Barford Road, Blunham, Bedford MK44 3ND. This new group is part of the growing network of safe spaces for men to talk openly about their mental health.

‘For Men To Talk’ was founded to support men who are living with mental health illnesses such as anxiety, depression, and grief. Many men find it difficult to open up about how they are feeling, but the group offers a welcoming and comfortable environment where conversations can flow freely. Men can choose to share as much as they wish, or simply listen to others. There are no rules, no regulations, and no registration or referral is required. It is simply a safe space to talk.

Founder Luke Newman shared his personal story and the reason why he decided to create ‘For Men To Talk’: "I set up ‘For Men To Talk’ after facing my own battles with anxiety, depression and grief, especially after losing my mum and sister to cancer. Even though I had counselling and therapy, I felt there was no real space just for men to open up and talk.

"I wanted to create a place where men could talk freely about their feelings, whether big or small. That’s how ‘For Men To Talk’ began.”

The idea first took shape on Christmas Eve in 2019 when Luke created a Facebook page to reach other men who might need support. Just a few weeks later, on 13 February 2020, the very first meeting took place at Jones’ Café in Biggleswade, Bedfordshire, with nineteen men attending. From there, the group quickly grew, becoming a vital source of support for men across the region.

At meetings, conversations can cover almost any subject. Some weeks the men talk about football, films, or television. Other weeks, the discussions are much deeper, touching on grief, anxiety, depression, work pressures, or family life. The important thing is that there is no judgement, and every man is free to speak—or simply listen—in a safe and friendly setting.

Today, ‘For Men To Talk’ continues to expand. Regular meetings are held in towns including Ampthill, Biggleswade, Potton, Shefford, Flitwick, St Neots, Gamlingay, Sandy, Hitchin, and Stockport. In addition, there is a specialised group called For Men To Talk about Autism.

This group is specifically for autistic men, men with autistic family members, or men awaiting a diagnosis. It provides an inclusive and supportive space where men can share their experiences and learn from each other.

The launch of For Men To Talk – Blunham marks another important step in making mental health conversations more open and accessible. It is hoped that men from across Blunham and the surrounding area will take this opportunity to join, talk, and feel supported.

For more information on ‘For Men To Talk’, please visit www.formentotalk.co.uk, call 07709 446480, or email [email protected]