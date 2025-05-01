‘For Men To Talk’ expands into three new Bedfordshire towns with Community Trust Fund support

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

‘For Men To Talk’, the men’s peer support company based in Potton, Bedfordshire, is proud to announce the launch of new monthly meetings in Ampthill, Shefford and Flitwick. The expansion has been made possible thanks to funding from the Community Trust Fund, a partnership between the Bedfordshire & Luton Community Foundation (BLCF) and London Luton Airport.

The new groups will offer men across Bedfordshire more opportunities to access crucial peer support services. Afternoon and evening meetings will be hosted at The Wingfield Club in Ampthill and The Cornerstone in Shefford, while Chic Celebrations in Flitwick will hold morning and evening sessions. The Community Trust Fund will also support the continued running of existing morning meetings in Biggleswade.

‘For Men To Talk’ provides a safe, non-judgemental environment where men experiencing anxiety, depression, grief and other mental health challenges can share and connect with others who understand. The organisation runs physical, virtual, walking and fishing meetings to accommodate different preferences and promote wellbeing.

As a Community Interest Company (CIC), ‘For Men To Talk’ was founded with a clear mission: to reduce the stigma around men’s mental health by offering spaces where men feel encouraged to talk. Since its inception, the initiative has continued to grow steadily, with local meetings already running in Biggleswade, Potton, Sandy, Hitchin, St Neots and Gamlingay. National reach has also been achieved with meetings established in Aldershot, Hampshire and Stockport, Cheshire.

‘For Men To Talk’ attendees as part of their walking meetings

Founder Luke Newman said:

“We’re absolutely thrilled to bring ‘For Men To Talk’ to Ampthill, Shefford and Flitwick. This funding from the Community Trust Fund allows us to continue our mission of supporting men’s mental health across Bedfordshire. We know that talking saves lives, and every new meeting gives more men a place to be heard, valued and supported. Our thanks go to the Bedfordshire & Luton Community Foundation and London Luton Airport for recognising the importance of our work and helping us to expand.”

With the added backing from the Community Trust Fund, ‘For Men To Talk’ is now able to reach even more men who may be struggling silently. The expansion reflects both a growing demand and a growing awareness that talking openly about mental health is vital to recovery and wellbeing.

For more information on ‘For Men To Talk’ meetings and services, please visit www.formentotalk.co.uk, call 07709 446480 or email [email protected].