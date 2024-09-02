Flitwick Scouts thrive in camps and outdoor activities

The young people, from Squirrels to Scouts, have been busy with a range of activities, camps, and challenges that have opened their horizons and helped them learn new skills.

May kicked off with a camp for Scout Patrol Leaders, focusing on leadership skills and teamwork. The Scouts rose to the occasion, taking on activities that prepared them to be effective leaders within their patrols.

Not long after, the Cubs had their own action-packed camp, enjoying activities like archery, caving, hiking, backwoods cooking, and more. It was a brilliant opportunity for the Cubs to build confidence, try new things, and develop friendships in the great outdoors. The Beavers also had an exciting term with a memorable sleepover, giving many of them their first taste of camping.

The summer term highlight was the whole group's Family Camp, where young people and their families came together for a weekend of camping and activities with over 300 in attendance. From adventurous challenges to crafts and outdoor games, everyone had a chance to join in, creating a wonderful sense of community and shared adventure.

The district camp was another standout event, featuring a range of exciting activities for all ages, including inflatables, climbing, abseiling, caving, and archery, finishing with a traditional campfire. It was a fantastic day that brought together Scout groups from across the district, allowing the young people to explore new activities.

In the summer break, Scouts and Cubs headed to Henlow for a thrilling summer camp, where they took part in archery, paddleboarding, tomahawk throwing, hiking, pedal karts, and much more. This camp provided endless opportunities for adventure, teamwork, and skill-building.

Beyond the camps, over 100 members of the group participated in JOTT – Jamboree on the Trail – a global Scouting event that saw our young people and volunteers take part in a day of hiking. Throughout the summer term, all sections have made the most of the longer days during weekly meetings, enjoying activities like fire lighting, s’mores, hikes, cycling, treasure hunts, and cooking.

It has been an incredible term of growth, exploration, and fun for everyone involved in the Flitwick Scout Group. To find out more, visit their website at www.flitwickscoutgroup.org.uk

1 . . Scouts play cards in a camp while the sun sets Photo: Submitted Photo Sales

2 . . A Squirrel Scout holds a treasure map Photo: Submitted Photo Sales

3 . . Beaver Scouts stand above an underground tunnel entrance Photo: Submitted Photo Sales