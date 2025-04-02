Flitwick Scout leader gets top award, the Silver Wolf, for her service

Autumn, Megan and William present Nicky with her Silver Acorn

Nicky Taylor, a Cub Scout leader with Flitwick Scout Group, has been recognised for her service to Scouts – she has been awarded the Silver Wolf.

This is the highest award for services of the most exceptional character, and is the unrestricted gift of Chief Scout Dwayne Fields.

Nicky has been a volunteer for around 50 years, and has been a volunteer in Cheshire, Worcestershire, Oxfordshire, London and Bedfordshire. Nicky is also a Beaver Scout leader and Deputy Group Scout leader. She was also heavily involved when the Group opened the first Squirrel Dreys in the County in 2021.

She originally got involved with volunteering with Scouts when she lived in Lymm, Cheshire, whilst being a member of Girl Guides. She volunteered as part of her Service Award.

Nicky with some of her Beavers

Nicky said: “I enjoy being able to provide a range of different activities for young children such as toasting marshmallows over a fire, doing a science experiment, climbing, going on a zip wire, camping for the first time and making new friends.”

She added: “I’ve taken Scouts to Switzerland, Cubs to the Isle of Wight, been involved in organising camps in Nottingham, Stroud, Epping Forest and many other places.”

She has held permits to allow her to lead archery sessions, take children camping and on a narrowboat.

In 2023 Nicky was recognised for her commitment to Scouting by being one of five people from Bedfordshire to be made a Coronation Champion. For this, Nicky was invited to the Coronation concert at Windsor Castle. Nicky will be going back to Windsor in April with other recipients of the Silver Wolf, and Scouts who have been awarded the King Scout Award.