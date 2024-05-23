Flitwick Scout Group plants hedge to boost local environment
and live on Freeview channel 276
The initiative was made possible by Central Beds Council and the UK shared prosperity and Rural England prosperity community grant fund who provided a grant to carry out the work.
Scouts of all ages participated in the event, from the youngest Squirrel Scouts (ages 4-5) to the older Scouts (ages 10.5-14). The young environmentalists were guided by their leaders and volunteers as they dug holes, planted saplings, and learned about the vital role hedgerows play in supporting wildlife. Flitwick Town Council ran a litter pick in the same field at the same time which some of the young people took part in after planting their section of hedge.
Jane Lee, Team Member (Falcons Cubs) said "The engagement from our local community was brilliant with over 80 Young People helping to plant our new hedge. The grant from CBC means that we’ve been able to securely fence off the space next to our hut and add a hedge to improve the visual impact and biodiversity. "
The new hedge is expected to become a thriving habitat for a variety of species, enhancing the biodiversity around the group's meeting place. This project also aligns with the Scouts’ values of conservation and community service, offering the children practical skills in environmental care.
Parents and community members also lent a hand, making the event a true community effort. The hedge planting has not only improved the local green space but has also strengthened the bonds between the Scouts and their community.
Councillor Mary Walsh, Chair of the UK Shared Prosperity Fund Local Partnership Group, said: “It was great to see so many people getting involved and supporting their local scouting group. The hedge planting event is just one of a series of planned improvements enabled by the grant funding which has already been used to install a new security fence. Plans are also underway to replace the doors and install a disabled access ramp to improve inclusivity and accessibility for all members of the community. These improvements will not only benefit the 250-strong scouting community but also anyone who uses the hall regularly and allows everyone to participate in scouting activities.”