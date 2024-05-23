Flitwick Scout Group plants hedge to boost local environment

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

In a wonderful display of community spirit and environmental stewardship, over 80 members of Flitwick Scout Group gathered in March to plant a hedge around their meeting place.

The initiative was made possible by Central Beds Council and the UK shared prosperity and Rural England prosperity community grant fund who provided a grant to carry out the work.

Scouts of all ages participated in the event, from the youngest Squirrel Scouts (ages 4-5) to the older Scouts (ages 10.5-14). The young environmentalists were guided by their leaders and volunteers as they dug holes, planted saplings, and learned about the vital role hedgerows play in supporting wildlife. Flitwick Town Council ran a litter pick in the same field at the same time which some of the young people took part in after planting their section of hedge.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Bedford Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Jane Lee, Team Member (Falcons Cubs) said "The engagement from our local community was brilliant with over 80 Young People helping to plant our new hedge. The grant from CBC means that we’ve been able to securely fence off the space next to our hut and add a hedge to improve the visual impact and biodiversity. "

Councillor Mary Walsh and Lisa Seccombe, CBC, meet three Leaders from Flitwick Scout Group

The new hedge is expected to become a thriving habitat for a variety of species, enhancing the biodiversity around the group's meeting place. This project also aligns with the Scouts’ values of conservation and community service, offering the children practical skills in environmental care.

Parents and community members also lent a hand, making the event a true community effort. The hedge planting has not only improved the local green space but has also strengthened the bonds between the Scouts and their community.