Flitwick Leisure Centre shortlisted for 2024 ukactive Awards
The centre, run by leading operator Everyone Active on behalf of Central Bedfordshire Council, has been shortlisted in the ‘Regional Club/Centre of the Year – London’ category and will also be considered for the ‘National Club/Centre of the Year’ award.
Flitwick Leisure Centre’s state-of-the-art facilities include two swimming pools, a 120-station gym, group exercise studios, a four-court sports hall, two squash courts, a café and two outdoor 3G football pitches.
The ukactive Awards celebrate the best of the physical activity sector and are designed to recognise excellence and innovation across health, wellbeing and fitness. A not-for-profit body, ukactive comprises members and partners from across the active lifestyle sector.
Finalists will now go through to the next stage of the judging process where they will undergo further assessments including a mystery shop and digital review.
The regional winners and national champion will be announced at a gala dinner at the International Convention Centre in Birmingham on Thursday, October 3.
Gary Foley, Everyone Active’s contract manager, said: “It’s a huge honour to be shortlisted for the ukactive Awards and this reflects the hard work and dedication that our site team led by Gemma Garner-Higgins have put in over the past year. They have done a fantastic job.
“To be selected as a finalist is an achievement in itself and we’d like to thank all of our members for their ongoing support. We look forward to October’s awards ceremony and in the meantime will continue to focus on getting the local community active.”
Cllr Mark Smith, Deputy Leader at Central Bedfordshire Council, said: "I am thrilled to see Flitwick Leisure Centre recognised as a finalist in the prestigious ukactive Awards. This nomination underscores our commitment to providing exceptional facilities and promoting active lifestyles within our community. Congratulations to Everyone Active and our dedicated leisure team for their outstanding efforts. We look forward to inspiring and supporting our residents in their pursuit of health and wellbeing in the future.”
