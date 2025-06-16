Flitwick Leisure Centre members raise over £1,000 for breast cancer charity in triathlon first

Flitwick Leisure Centre raised £1,219 for Breast Cancer Now thanks to a charity triathlon on Saturday, June 7.

The first event of its kind at the centre, which is managed by award-winning operator Everyone Active in partnership with Central Bedfordshire Council, was the brainchild of group exercise instructor, Tanya West.

Tanya, who likes to set a charity challenge each year, first approached general manager, Gemma Garner-Higgins, with the idea after hosting spinathons, a head shave, and charity Christmas wreath-making in the past. As a keen runner, and group cycling instructor she suggested adding swimming to make a triathlon fundraising event for members.

Participants from her regular group cycling, bodypump, Pilates and body conditioning classes were keen to get involved and the allotted slots filled quickly.

Tanya West (centre) with some of the participants from the Flitwick Leisure Centre Triathlon.

The event saw 32 competitors complete a 3km treadmill run, 8km cycle on an indoor bike and finally a 500m swim for Breast Cancer Now - an Everyone Active partner charity - with victories going to Heidi Nevzat and Giles Shorley.

Event entry was £20 per person with the remainder raised thanks to generous donations from entrants’ friends, families and other customers.

Gemma Garner-Higgins said: “I was incredibly proud to support all the participants - there was so much joy and laughter as everyone cheered each other on. This is definitely an activity we shall do again as it was such a success. A big thank you to everyone who got involved or supported the event with generous donations. Well done all!”