Flitwick eatery named Best Indian Restaurant in Bedfordshire

The Olive Naturally Indian team with their awardplaceholder image
A Flitwick eatery has been crowned the Best Indian Restaurant in Bedfordshire at an awards celebrating the UK's finest curry houses.

Olive Naturally Indian, in High Street, won the coveted accolade at the Euro Asia Curry Awards 2025.

The annual event honours the very best in the UK’s curry industry, with awards recognising top restaurants, takeaways, newcomers and chefs.

More than 450 establishments and individuals from across the country entered the competition, with around 60 winners announced in both regional and national categories.

This year’s ceremony was held on October 27 at the ILEC Conference Centre in West Brompton, London.

The Euro Asia Curry Awards were founded nine years ago by Bangladeshi chef and businessman Shorif Khan.

He said: “It was wonderful to be back again this year to celebrate the fantastic businesses and people that make the UK curry industry as loved as it is.

“Despite the long-term impacts of the pandemic and rising costs, these restaurants and takeaways continue to offer incredible food, service and value.

“What’s also very encouraging, is that we’ve seen a lot of new openings in the past 12 months, many of which have been honoured at this year’s awards”

For more information about the awards, visit euroasiacurryaward.com.

