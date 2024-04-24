Flitton man crosses the finish line at the TCS 2024 London Marathon for BHF

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The director for JR Interiors, 50, joined a team of 800 BHF runners who took to the streets of London on Sunday 21st April all with the same mission to fund lifesaving research.

The iconic event raised more than £1.4 million for the BHF, which will enable the charity to continue to fund ground-breaking research into new treatments and cures for heart and circulatory diseases.

John, who completed the gruelling 26.2-mile course in 4 hours 22 minutes, raised an incredible £5,000 for the charity.

John Ronald after his marathon effort

He took on the challenge in honour of his daughter Charley who was diagnosed with Wolff-Parkinson-White syndrome aged seven. The condition means the heart can beat dangerously fast for periods of time, due to an extra electrical connection in the heart. This can cause palpitations, light-headedness, chest pain, fainting and can sometimes be life-threatening.

In 2012, aged 14, Charley had ablation surgery at Great Ormond Street Hospital, which removed the extra connection in her heart. She recovered well and is now a healthy woman with two children of her own.

John recalls it was a very scary time for the family but is thankful to both Great Ormond Street and the British Heart Foundation who he credits for contributing to save his daughter’s life.

Upon crossing the finish line, he said: “Taking part in the 2024 TCS London Marathon for the British Heart Foundation (BHF), was such a huge challenge and an incredible experience. The atmosphere around the course was electric and it was amazing having so many people cheering me on, it really helped me in the final few miles.

“The research that the BHF does makes such a difference to the 7.6 million people in the UK living with heart and circulatory diseases. I’m proud that I’m doing as much as I can to support their amazing work to help fund the next big scientific breakthrough.”

Andy Tribe, Events Manager at the BHF, added: “It’s fantastic to see John’s courage and determination in helping us fund lifesaving research.

"Without the dedication of our team of BHF runners and the commitment of people like John, we wouldn’t be able to fund research that has already broken new ground, revolutionised treatments and transformed the lives of millions of people in the UK.

“The stories of why our amazing supporters take part never fails to amaze me and it was incredible to see John and 800 others take on such a gruelling challenge to help save and improve lives.”