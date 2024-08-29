Find out how to make your move stress-free in Bedford

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A local housebuilder is offering people across Bedford tailored advice to help take the stress out of moving.

Redrow South Midlands is hosting a free Help to Sell event at its Woburn View, Pilgrims Chase, Leestone Park and Stonehill Meadow developments, this September.

As part of the Help to Sell initiative, which is designed to remove the stress from selling a house, Redrow will take care of the entire process, including valuations, the appointment of an estate agent, contributing towards fees, and paperwork – allowing future buyers to simply focus on the packing.

On the day, customers will be able to speak to Redrow’s independent financial advisors, specialist company Move+, and find out more about the new homes available across Bedfordshire. On Saturday, September 28 independent financial advisors will also be on hand at Stone Hill Meadow.

Redrow South Midlands.

Redrow are also offering to pay up to £10,000 of agent fees*, as well as the chance to win a Fortnum and Mason hamper**.

Andrew Newman, Sales Director for Redrow South Midlands, said: “Here at Redrow we understand how stressful selling a house can be, which is why we've created our Help to Sell scheme.

“We want to make it as easy as possible for people in Bedfordshire to buy their dream home, and we’re delighted to be offering expert advice at our event to show potential buyers just how easy the process can be.

“Whether you are wanting to right-size or move to a location with beautiful surroundings yet still close to a city, our event can help you find just what you are looking for.

“We’d encourage local people and those further afield to come along to our Bedfordshire developments, take a tour of our show homes, and receive tailored advice during this weekend.”

To book your place at the event please visit: https://www.redrow.co.uk/south-midlands-help-to-sell-event