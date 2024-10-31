Family receive apology from Bedford Borough Council over care costs following complaint to Ombudsman

Bedford Borough Council is ‘implementing improvements’ following an investigation by the Local Government and Social Care Ombudsman.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Bedford Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Mr Y had contacted the Ombudsman on behalf of his mother about how the council dealt with her non-residential care charges following discharge from hospital.

The son said the council did not inform his mother she would be charged for her care after she was discharged from hospital in January 2023.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Following an investigation the Ombudsman said the borough council was at fault for delays in completing a financial assessment and issuing an invoice for care charges causing uncertainty and distress to her family.

Borough Hall, Bedford: Image LDRS

But, although the council met legal requirements in assessing asset deprivation, it took six months to issue an £11,709.60 bill, which was a “significant delay” that impacted the mother and her family.

And it further failed by not updating care support records and delaying its response to a related complaint.

Following the Ombudsman’s findings, the council has apologised to the mother and her son, and agreed to make symbolic payments to them.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It also agreed to offer an affordable repayment plan for the outstanding care costs.

A Bedford Borough Council spokesperson said: “The response to Ombudsman findings is taken seriously by Bedford Borough Council, and we are implementing improvements to our processes as a result of this Ombudsman finding.

“All staff are aware of the importance of updating the support plans in a timely manner of people who use our services.

“We are reviewing our financial assessment systems and will be introducing a means by which people can estimate their own likely financial contribution using our website.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We ensure that people are informed at the earliest stage that they are likely to contribute towards their care and support needs, and we have information on our council website that answers detailed questions regarding the likely levels of contribution.

“The Ombudsman has received assurance that Bedford Borough Council is already making progress on these actions.

“This particular complaint to the Ombudsman concerned one family, and Bedford Borough Council has accepted its responsibility in relation to the family members.

“We are not aware of other, similar delays,” they said.