FACES Bedford call for volunteers
CEO Michaela Martindale said: "We are absolutely delighted that the National Lottery funding will enable us to continue our much-needed work helping families and children in our community.
"With it being national Volunteer Week, we would like to appeal to anyone with parenting experience or experience of working with children or families to consider giving two hours a week of their time to support one of our projects.
"Our volunteers come from all walks of life and we value the unique skills they bring. In turn, they often tell us how rewarding they find working with FACES families. We are keen to help even more local families and children which we can only do with more volunteers, they are the life-blood of what we do."
FACES provides full training and professional practitioner support to all volunteers. Each volunteer is paired with a project best matching their experience and interests.
Opportunities include Together@FACES providing early-help home visits for families with children aged 0-11; SpectrumSupport for parents of SEND children; and Dads@FACES which gives practical and emotional support to Dads and their children.
Other FACES initiatives include the in-school Emotion Detectives programme for children struggling with emotional regulation; the Baby Bank which provides essential baby items; BabyFACES for new parents during pregnancy and their first 12 weeks after birth, as well as a range of support groups.
Anyone interested in volunteering with FACES should visit www.facesbedford.org/volunteering