Exciting opportunity to Chair Bedford Giving's next chapter

Bedford Giving, a transformative place-based giving movement to support children and young people in the borough, is looking for an inspiring and dynamic volunteer to take on the role of Chair of the Board.

This is a unique opportunity to be at the helm of an innovative initiative that connects businesses, charities, and communities to create opportunities for the next generation.

The movement is looking for someone in the volunteer role to provide leadership and strategic direction to the Bedford Giving Board and work closely with its Director, to maximise the impact of its programmes.

Director Paul (PK) Kellett said: “We aim to address key local needs and ensure that young people in Bedford have the resources, support, and opportunities they need to thrive, by ensuring individuals and organisations all work together to support the children and young people of the borough.

“As we embark on the next stage of our journey, we are looking for a leader who can help shape the future of our work and create lasting positive outcomes for children and young people.

“We need someone with a strong connection to Bedford, a passion to improve the next generation’s lives, governance experience and an ability to build partnerships.

“If you are passionate about giving back to the community and have the skills to guide Bedford Giving into this exciting new chapter, we would love to hear from you.”

To apply, send a copy of your CV by 10 October and a covering letter outlining your interest in the role and what you would bring to it to [email protected].

For further information visit www.bedfordgiving.org.uk/chair-recruitment.