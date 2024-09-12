Energy-saving pool cover installed at Flitwick Leisure Centre
Flitwick Leisure Centre and Saxon Pool and Leisure Centre in Biggleswade, both run by leading operator Everyone Active in partnership with Central Bedfordshire Council, are benefitting from the upgrades.
The covers will be placed over the pools every evening after the last swim session, trapping the heat beneath and reducing the need to operate the water and air circulation pumps.
The pool covers have been funded by Sport England through phase two of the Swimming Pool Support Fund, following a joint application by Everyone Active and Central Bedfordshire Council. The £144,000 funding also supported the installation of a new LED lighting system for the pool area at Saxon Pool and Leisure Centre. The lighting works were completed earlier this year and will result in reduced energy consumption.
Gary Foley, Everyone Active’s contract manager, said: “We are delighted to support our partners at Central Bedfordshire Council on the installation of new pool covers at two leisure centres.
“It is great news that the covers will reduce the centres’ carbon footprint. Everyone Active is proud to work alongside our local authority partner, to support them in achieving their net zero ambitions, as well as our net zero strategy.”
Cllr Steven Watkins, Executive Member responsible for leisure services at Central Bedfordshire Council, said: "These new pool covers represent another important step forward in Central Bedfordshire Council's commitment to creating a greener and more sustainable community.
“By reducing energy use and minimising our carbon footprint, we are not only improving the environmental performance of our leisure centres but also contributing to the wider goal of sustainability for the area.”
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.