Elstow couple celebrate 59th wedding anniversary at care home party

Devoted couple Dorothy and Derrick McLeod had a joyful day when they celebrated their 59th wedding anniversary with family at her care home.

The couple, who met whilst playing tennis in 1963, still love spending time together and regularly participate in the activities laid on at Elstow Manor Care Home.

The McLeods put the success of their marriage down to always remaining ‘best friends’ through the good times and the bad.

Dorothy, aged 84, who has been a resident at Elstow Manor on Bedford Road since June, says that the couple laugh a lot and have learnt to always be patient with one another.

Dorothy and Derrick McLeod celebrate their anniversary with son Alistair and wife Debbie

There were plenty of smiles on the day when they were joined by their son, Alistair and his wife, Debbie.

Elstow Manor team members made the day extra special by serving a delicious afternoon tea in a private room specially decorated for the occasion.

Derrick said: “It was a wonderful day, and we were made to feel very special.

“We were thrilled with all the flowers and the chocolate, and it was lovely to celebrate the day with our son and daughter-in-law.”

The couple were married at The Priory Church of St Peter in Dunstable in 1965 after meeting in 1963. They spent the first years of their marriage living in their bungalow in Ampthill before moving to their new home in nearby Harlington.

Derrick worked as a planning manager and Dorothy was a schoolteacher before retiring.