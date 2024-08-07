Elite Law Solicitors Supports Bedford Foodbank at River Festival
The annual festival, known for its vibrant community spirit and wide range of activities served as a perfect platform for the law firm to contribute to a worthy cause.
The Bedford Foodbank, an essential service for community members in need, benefited from the enthusiastic support of Elite Law Solicitors.
The firm engaged festival-goers with informative sessions and fundraising activities, shedding light on the pressing issue of food insecurity in Bedford. Their efforts culminated in an impressive £746.85 raised for the foodbank. This will provide around 680 meals.
"We are thrilled to be part of such a fantastic community event while supporting the Bedford Foodbank," said a representative from Elite Law Solicitors.
"Our goal is to raise both funds and awareness, ensuring that the Bedford Foodbank receives much-deserved support."
Elite Law Solicitors' involvement in the festival highlights their commitment to social responsibility and community engagement. By capitalising on the festive environment, they effectively brought attention to the essential services provided by the Bedford Foodbank inspiring more people to contribute to the cause.
The firm extended their gratitude to everyone who interacted with them over the two-day event, expressing appreciation for the community's support of such an important cause.
If you would like to learn more of the great work the Bedford Foodbank do within the Bedford community or would like to donate, all details can be found on their website https://bedford.foodbank.org.uk/
