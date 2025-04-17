Dunstable care home unveils stunning new Dementia suite with day of celebration

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

HC-One’s Thorn Springs Care Home, in Dunstable, Bedfordshire, welcomed spring into the home in style on April 4 with the grand opening of its state-of-the-art Dementia Suite.

The event marked a joyous milestone as the home officially joined the HC-One family, complete with fresh signage, stylish new uniforms, and a day filled with festivities that brought colleagues, residents, relatives, and local professionals together.

The atmosphere buzzed with excitement as the home was transformed with colourful balloons and a lavish buffet spread that delighted every guest. Adding a sweet twist to the day, the ice cream man rolled up with free treats for all, sparking smiles and nostalgia among the crowd.

Thorn Springs colleagues

The afternoon reached a high note with a captivating performance by singer, Hannah Faulkner, whose beautiful voice filled the air and had everyone swaying along.

Tracy Davidson, HC-One’s Thorn Springs Deputy Manager, joined forces with Dementia Manager Amy Pepper to officially cut the ribbon on the rebranded care home and its new Dementia Suite. The new Dementia floor is named Rose Suite, which has 23 rooms.

Tracy Davidson, HC-One’s Thorn Springs Deputy Manager said:

“It was a fantastic afternoon and getting together with Amy to open this special space was a proud moment. Hannah’s singing, the delicious buffet, and the ice cream man’s surprise visit made it a perfect welcome into the HC-One family.”

New Thorn Springs signage

Gwyneth Gapp, HC-One’s Thorn Springs resident, stated: “It was a good day that brought everyone together. I even met people living here I hadn’t spoken to before, which was really nice. The ice cream man showing up was such a lovely surprise!”

The rebrand and Dementia Suite opening event reflects Thorn Springs’ commitment to enhancing care and community, offering a warm, welcoming environment for all.

Thorn Springs is a residential and residential dementia care home in Dunstable and rated 9.9/10 on the care home review site, Carehome.co.uk. With 66 en-suite bedrooms and attractive décor, Thorn Springs is proud to offer person-centred care in a dignified manner, promoting independence as far as possible.