Drivers warned to avoid A1 in Bedfordshire due to road closures next week

A warning of overnight road closures on the A1 has been issued National Highways.

The closures are necessary due to work to remove overhead power cables close to the A1 northbound carriageway.

The A1 northbound between Tempsford and Black Cat roundabout will be closed overnight (9pm to 5am) from Monday, June 9 to Thursday, June 12.

A diversion route will be in place via the A1 Tempsford exit, St Neots Road, and the A428.

Map shows he A428 Black Cat to Caxton Gibbet

Roxton Road, Chawston Lane, and The Lane will also be closed during the day next week to enable work to finalise the new Roxton Road link.

Roxton Road will be closed between 7am and 5pm on Monday 9 and Tuesday, June 10.

Chawston Lane will be closed between 7am and 5pm on Wednesday, June 11.

The Lane, Wyboston, will be closed between 7am and 5pm from Monday, June 12 to Friday, June 20.

Drivers are advised to plan ahead and allow extra time for journeys.

