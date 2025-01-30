Don’t miss free goodie bag event to mark reopening of Bedford’s refurbished GO Outdoors store

By Olga Norford
Published 30th Jan 2025, 11:44 BST
Updated 30th Jan 2025, 11:49 BST
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
Bedford's newly refurbished GO Outdoors store will celebrate its grand reopening with a goodie bag giveaway.

The store, in Norse Road, reopens on February 7 but will host an event on February 15 with the first 200 customers offered a free goodie bag.

The event will also feature family entertainment, including a DJ and face-painting also on offer.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Store manager Ian Gray, said: “We are extremely excited and proud to open the newly refurbished GO Outdoors.

Bedford's GO outdoors relaunches its refurbished store on February 15Bedford's GO outdoors relaunches its refurbished store on February 15
Bedford's GO outdoors relaunches its refurbished store on February 15

“We have had a brilliant couple of years at GO as more and more people are reaping the benefits of the outdoors for their physical and mental well-being, and this expansion is the outcome of that success.

“We’re looking forward to offering more customers our unbeatable range of outdoor clothing, footwear and equipment whilst also supporting local communities and offering jobs in Bedford.”

Lee Bagnall, GO Outdoors chief executive, added: “We are happy to be opening the newly refreshed GO Outdoors store in Bedford, and look forward to enhancing the experience of customers in the area.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The new look store has ample free customer parking and will stock a wide range of brands including as Rab, OEX and Berghaus, as well as trusted brands like Peter Storm, Hi-Gear and Brasher and concessions including Leisure Lakes, Naylors, and Fishing Republic.

Services such as boot and rucksack fitting, as well as collection and drop-off points for parcels from online orders, Evri, UPS and DPD collections are also offered. There will also be an In-Post facility where customers can collect parcels throughout the day.

Related topics:Bedford
News you can trust since 1845
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice