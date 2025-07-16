Donation from Bellway helps Sharnbrook Scouts buy new shelter

Sharnbrook Scouts put a £250 donation from Bellway towards a new mess tent which will give them shelter from the elements. Pictured from left are Assistant Scout Leader James Rogers, Scout Leader Eric Spooner and Assistant Scout Leader Alistair Forrest.

Sharnbrook Scouts have bought a new shelter to protect themselves from the elements while out at events and organised activities.

The group, which is based at the Scout Hut on Church Lane, put a £250 donation from local housebuilder Bellway towards the cost of replacing their old well-used mess tent which had become worn out in places.

While the group are resourcefully re-using the sides of their old marquee, they needed to buy a new frame and roof to make sure the shelter remained fit for purpose.

Scout Leader Eric Spooner said: “When we go on camp or at events like our firework display, if we need to get out of the wind or rain it’s very useful to have the mess tent. It also gives us an area where we can do cooking, eating and general activities.

“We are very grateful to Bellway. Donations like this definitely make a difference to what we can do and without them we would struggle.”

Bellway will be building 250new homes at its nearby Sharnbrook Park development off Mill Road.

Luke Southgate, Sales Director for Bellway Northern Home Counties, said: “It’s so important for us to support our local community. An organisation such as Sharnbrook Scouts does so much good for local young people by helping them to make friends, learn new skills and have memorable adventures together.

“I’m sure the Scouts will make great use of their new mess tent and will appreciate the shelter it provides when the weather takes a turn for the worse.”

Sharnbrook Scouts has around 40 members across its Beavers, Cubs and Scouts sections. To find out more about the group, call Eric on 07780 449884.