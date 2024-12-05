Doctor issues call to get protected against winter viruses ahead of Christmas festivities

Dr Ian Reckless

A senior local doctor has urged eligible residents in Bedfordshire, Luton and Milton Keynes to get protected against flu and COVID-19 now to enjoy a worry-free Christmas season.

It can take up to two weeks for the vaccinations to begin working properly so, with Christmas rapidly approaching, the chief medical officer at Bedfordshire, Luton and Milton Keynes Integrated Care Board has reminded those who qualify for a free NHS vaccine to take up the opportunity for full protection in time for the festive season.

Dr Ian Reckless said:

“Having your flu and COVID-19 vaccinations is the best way to protect yourself and those around you from a nasty infection this winter. Both vaccines have a good safety and effectiveness record, and they can offer you the peace of mind which comes with the full protection you’re entitled to.

“If you’re one of the millions across England who are eligible to receive one or both vaccinations then I would urge you to make your plans now. You may not realise that you are more vulnerable, but if you are invited for a flu, RSV or COVID-19 jab then it is because you are at greater risk. Even if you said no earlier in the year, or you just didn’t get round to it, it’s never too late to get the protection you need.

“Figures from the UK Health Security Agency show that over the past two winters, there have been at least 18,000 deaths associated with flu and over 19,500 deaths linked to COVID-19. The threat from these viruses remains serious and, as these vaccinations generally take around two weeks to start working, it’s time to act now to ensure your Christmas isn’t spoiled by a nasty illness.”

Anyone who is eligible can now make an appointment and can book in via the NHS website, the NHS App, or by calling 119 for free. You can also search online for local pharmacies or walk-in sites offering the vaccination.

Most eligible adults will receive both vaccines at a GP practice or a local pharmacy. If you are pregnant, you may also be able to get the flu and COVID-19 vaccines through your local maternity service. You are eligible at any stage of your pregnancy to help protect you and your baby.

The flu vaccine is also offered to most children. Those in Reception to Year 11 will usually receive a visit from an NHS vaccination team at their school. If your child was aged 2 or 3 years on 31 August 2024, or aged over 6 months to 2 years and in a clinical risk group, you should contact your GP surgery to find out how to get a vaccination. The children’s flu vaccine is usually given as a quick, painless spray up the nose.

You are eligible for a flu vaccination if you:

· are aged 65 years and over (or will turn 65 by 31 March 2025);

· are aged 18 to 64 years and in a clinical risk group;

· live in a long-stay residential care home;

· receive carer’s allowance, or are the main carer of an elderly or disabled person;

· are pregnant;

· are a close contact of someone who is immunocompromised;

· are a frontline worker in social care who isn’t covered by an occupational health service run by your employer.

You are eligible for an autumn COVID booster if you:

· live in a care home for older adults;

· are aged 65 years and over (or will turn 65 by 31 March 2025);

· are aged 6 months to 64 years and in a clinical risk group;

· are pregnant;

· are a frontline health or social care worker, or work in a care home for older adults.

The respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) vaccine is also available if you are aged 75 to 79 or if you are pregnant (28 weeks or more) to protect you and your child. RSV is a common cause of coughs or colds, which can lead to complications including serious lung and chest infections. Evidence suggests this new vaccine could prevent thousands of A&E attendances, hospital admissions, and serious cases this winter alone.