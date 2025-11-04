Davidsons steps up to the crease for Elstow Cricket Club

Elstow Cricket Club in their new kits

Elstow Cricket Club has secured a three-year partnership with local housebuilder Davidsons Homes, which will provide £500 a year to support the growth of the community club.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Bedford Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Founded in 1947 in the aftermath of the Second World War, Elstow CC has grown into a vibrant and inclusive club with more than 400 members, including over 100 women and girls, 117 registered juniors, and eight senior sides. The club is currently fundraising for new training nets to enhance the safety and development of players, particularly its thriving junior section.

The sponsorship was first suggested by Souvik Kumar Ghosh, a resident at Davidsons’ Biddenham Park development and Fundraising Officer for Elstow CC. He approached Davidsons highlighting the important role the club plays both on and off the field, from winning county titles to making cricket affordable and accessible for all, and championing diversity within the sport.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Souvik said: “As a resident at Biddenham Park, I’ve seen first-hand how Davidsons Homes invests in local communities, so I felt they would be a natural partner for us. Elstow CC is about much more than cricket – it’s about giving young people opportunities, bringing families together and making sport inclusive.

Elstow Cricket Club with the new kits

“We’re thrilled that Davidsons has committed to supporting us for the next three years. Their contribution will go directly towards our training nets project, which will benefit players of all ages and abilities.”

The partnership includes a range of promotional opportunities for Davidsons, with the company’s branding to feature on club signage, social media and its website, alongside the chance to be part of future community events and matches.

Victoria Barnaby, Area Sales Manager for Davidsons Homes South Midlands, said: “We’re delighted to be backing Elstow Cricket Club, particularly given the strong local connection through Souvik, one of our homeowners at Biddenham Park.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Supporting grassroots sports is an important way for us to give back to the areas where we build, and Elstow’s commitment to young players, inclusivity and affordability really resonated with us. We’re proud to be part of their journey as they continue to grow and thrive.”

Davidsons Homes is currently building new homes at Biddenham Park, off Bromham Road in Bedford.

For more information and to register interest, visit www.davidsonshomes.co.uk