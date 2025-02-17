Daughter from Central Bedfordshire to run London Marathon for dad with rare brain illness

Kevin and Maisie before the onset of his illness

Maisie Kivlochan, from Eversholt, wants to raise awareness of Autoimmune Encephalitis by running the London marathon after her father, Kevin, was diagnosed with the rare illness at the age of 61, in February last year.

Encephalitis is a chronic debilitating condition where the brain swells and is permanently damaged. As a result of the condition, Kevin, who was a healthy, fit racing driver now has short memory retention, needs a walking frame and has poor vision.

“I applied to compete in the London marathon because it is always something I’ve wanted to do and after Dad’s diagnosis, I thought there couldn’t be a better time to do it.” Said 23-year- old Maisie.

“Dad’s illness has been a huge shock to the family as, like many others, we had not heard of Encephalitis and had no idea of what we were about to face. He spent 10 weeks in Milton Keynes and Oxford hospitals where doctors worked to find a possible cause and treatments, but we’ve been told we’ll never find out the reason this happened.”

Maisie, who lives near Eversholt, aged 10 in a pedal car with her Dad

Kevin had been racing historic cars for more than 30 years before he was struck down with his illness and had taken part in competitions at Silverstone, Goodwood and Brands Hatch.

He won the overall historic racing championships at Silverstone in 2022 and was a good friend of Sir Stirling Moss, who drove with him in a two-driver race at Goodwood.

Kevin was also a self-made businessman, setting up an international IT company called ONI in 1992. The company was sold in 2021 and was renamed Thrive. Kevin continued to work for the new owners until he was forced into early retirement because of his illness.

Maisie added: “We have been told that Dad will never drive again. He has around a two-to-five-minute memory and constant eye movement, so is reliant on the family when he wants to walk. It seems so unfair that this should happen to a fit, healthy and selfless person.”

By running the London Marathon on Sunday, April 27, Maisie hopes to raise awareness of the little-known condition and raise money for further research to help others who may suffer from the illness.