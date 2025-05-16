Data reveals: Bedfordshire faces highest number of identity fraud cases in the UK

A 13% surge in identity fraud cases highlights the growing threat of cyber-enabled crimes across the UK, with older adults and the telecom sector being prime targets.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Bedford Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The UK has witnessed an unprecedented rise in identity fraud, with over 421,000 cases reported. This is a 13% increase from the previous year, according to Osborne & Francis and Cifas' Fraudscape 2025 report. This marks the highest number of cases ever recorded, emphasizing the escalating challenge of fraud prevention in the digital age.

Recent cases of identity fraud in the UK highlight the growing sophistication of scammers. In one instance, fraudsters exploited the Companies House system to register fake businesses using stolen identities. In another, a man had his details used to falsely claim Universal Credit, with correspondence redirected to hide the fraud. Meanwhile, a retiree from Bristol lost £260,000 to an investment scam involving fake documents and impersonated firms. These examples underscore the urgent need for stronger verification systems and public vigilance.

Regional Breakdown

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Bedfordshire

Certain regions have reported higher cases of identity fraud. Here are the top five:

Bedfordshire : 36.67% of fraud cases involved identity theft.

: 36.67% of fraud cases involved identity theft. Cleveland : 24.23%

: 24.23% Merseyside : 21.43%

: 21.43% Nottinghamshire : 20.55%

: 20.55% Greater Manchester: 20.36%

These figures indicate that certain regions are disproportionately affected, necessitating targeted interventions.

Location Volume of fraud reported per police force Identity Fraud Percentage of identity fraud Bedfordshire 6000 2200 36.67% Cleveland 2600 630 24.23% Merseyside 7000 1500 21.43% Nottinghamshire 7300 1500 20.55% Greater Manchester 16700 3400 20.36%

Telecom Sector Vulnerability

A significant 76% rise in facility (account) takeover cases was noted, particularly impacting the telecom and online retail sectors. Mobile phone accounts were a primary target, making up 48% of all filings, with the telecoms sector recording a 105% overall rise in cases of account takeover.

Demographic Targeting

Individuals over the age of 61 accounted for 25% of identity fraud victims, highlighting the need for increased awareness and protective measures for older adults.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"The record-breaking surge in identity fraud cases underscores the evolving tactics employed by cybercriminals," says Joseph Osborne, Founding Partner at Osborne & Francis. "As fraudsters become more sophisticated, it's imperative for individuals and organisations to adopt robust security measures.

I strongly emphasise the importance of proactive measures. Implementing multi-factor authentication across all digital platforms adds an extra layer of security. Public awareness campaigns are crucial to educate the public, especially vulnerable demographics, about common fraud tactics and how to recognise them.

Working closely with telecom companies to identify and mitigate potential security breaches promptly is essential. The record-breaking figures underscore the urgent need for a comprehensive approach to combat identity fraud, combining technological safeguards with public education and inter-sector collaboration.

Ultimately, combating identity fraud requires a collective effort. By staying informed, vigilant, and proactive, we can better protect ourselves and our communities from the ever-evolving threat of cyber-enabled crimes,” says Legal Expert, Joseph Osborne from Osborne & Francis.