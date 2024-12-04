Daring dippers take the plunge in Bedfordshire to raise vital funds for Sue Ryder

Fearless swimmers at The Big Dip Bedford at the weekend

More than 60 fearless swimmers dipped into the chilly waters of Woburn Lido in Bedfordshire at the weekend (1 December) for a festive charity challenge in support of palliative and bereavement support charity, Sue Ryder.

The inaugural Sue Ryder Big Dip Bedford saw participants plunge into cold water for up to a 30-minute sponsored swim, raising vital funds to support the charity’s expert and compassionate care. Those involved — including staff from Sue Ryder St John’s Hospice — have raised an impressive £12,500 so far, with more donations expected to ‘drip’ in. These funds will help the charity continue to deliver its vital support services.

Dee Kendall from Gamlingay was one of the swimmers who took the plunge. She took part with her friend Val James in memory of Dee’s mum who was cared for at the Moggerhanger Sue Ryder hospice. The pair have raised £1761 so far.

“I did it! It was very cold but once I got my shoulders under the water it wasn’t too bad, and I felt fantastic afterwards. I highly recommend to people giving it a go,” said Dee “And, I am so delighted to have raised so much money in the process in memory of my lovely mum, Madeline, known as Chip to family and friends.

“Mum died three years ago, it was devastating, but my family and I will always be incredibly grateful for the care and support Mum, and indeed all of us received from staff at Sue Ryder St John’s Hospice in Moggerhanger. Doing this cold-water dip was a very small way of giving back and it was lovely to see the community come together to support the charity.”

Roisin Duggan, Community Fundraiser at Sue Ryder St John’s Hospice adds: “A huge thank you to everyone who joined us for this fantastic event. It was such a fun and festive day, and you could really feel the sense of community coming together to support Sue Ryder. We’re also incredibly grateful to Woburn Lido for generously opening their pool for us.

Roisin continued, “The money raised will help us ensure that we can continue to be there when it matters because no one should have to face death or grief alone.”

To find out more about Sue Ryder visit sueryder.org contact the Sue Ryder St John's Hospice fundraising team via email [email protected] or by calling 01767 642 412.