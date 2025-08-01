Daredevil volunteer prepares to ‘wing it’ for Sue Ryder

Blunham resident Jo Ziccardi will be celebrating her 50th birthday with a gravity-defying challenge to raise vital funds for palliative and bereavement support charity, Sue Ryder.

This September, 49-year-old Jo will be reaching new heights as she takes on a daring Wing Walk at Sywell Aerodrome in Northamptonshire to support Sue Ryder St John’s Hospice. On Sunday, 28 September, she’ll be securely strapped to a pole or a bicycle-style seat on the wing of a plane, soaring through the skies at speeds of up to 120mph in an unforgettable aerial challenge.

The Learning Support Assistant and devoted mum is marking her 50th year by completing memorable activities each month to make meaningful memories with friends and family. From tree-top adventures with her daughter, to afternoon tea with friends and even a tank-driving experience with her son, Jo has chosen experiences over gifts, with the wing walk being the charitable highlight.

“I wanted to do something extra special for my 50th, and doing this for Sue Ryder felt right,” said Jo. “I’ve volunteered at the Sue Ryder Moggerhanger charity shop for nearly four years, and it’s become a second home. I absolutely love it there and have made lots of friends. It’s like another little community.”

Jo will be strapped securely to a plane, reaching speeds of up to 120mph.

Sue Ryder St John’s Hospice holds a special place in Jo’s heart, having provided compassionate care to both her best friend, Lisa Livett, and her friend’s father during their final days. The hospice provides care and support for people who are living with life-limiting conditions, as well their families.

Jo shared: “The staff were incredible - so warm and welcoming. They would do anything for anybody. I couldn’t fault them. It made a tough time just a little bit easier.”

With the challenge getting ever closer, Jo’s excitement continues to build. She explained: “My family and friends all think I’m completely mad for doing this! But I believe in living life to the fullest, embracing adventures and making everlasting memories, so I’m absolutely up for it.

“I’m looking forward to the sensation of being up in the air with the wind rushing by me. But I’ll have a full safety briefing first and won’t be doing any stunts.

Jo is looking forward to taking to the skies for her wing walking challenge.

“I just can’t wait to do it!” she added.

Having already organised a teddy tombola at two local schools, Jo has already smashed her £700 fundraising target, but is determined to keep the momentum going and raise even more for the charity.

Roisin Duggan, Community Fundraiser at Sue Ryder St John’s Hospice, said: “We’re thrilled that Jo is taking on such an incredible challenge to raise funds for Sue Ryder. What a fantastic way to mark a milestone birthday and give something meaningful back at the same time. On behalf of everyone at Sue Ryder, I’d like to say a huge thank you and wish her the very best of luck – we’ll be cheering her on from the runway!"

To support Jo’s fundraising efforts, visit: giovanna ziccardi is fundraising for Sue Ryder

For more details on how to take part in a Wing Walk for Sue Ryder, please contact [email protected]

To find out more about Sue Ryder St John’s Hospice, visit www.sueryder.org/stjohns