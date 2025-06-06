Creative and fun family friendly activities for summer at The Higgins Bedford

The summer holidays are fast approaching with the Higgins at Bedford planning a whole host of fun things to do.

A programme of creative family activities have been designed to keep your children entertained and happy all day long.

From neon painting and kaleidoscopes to Roman crafts and animal encounters, the museum and art galleries offer a unique blend of art, science, and history to keep young minds curious and entertained throughout the holidays.

Councillor Sarah Gallagher Portfolio Holder for Customer Experience, Leisure, and Culture, said: "We’re thrilled to offer such a diverse and inspiring programme this summer at The Higgins Bedford. These activities are a wonderful way for families to explore creativity, history, and science together in a fun and welcoming environment. We encourage all Bedford families to join us and make unforgettable memories this holiday."

Don't miss out on summer holiday family fun activities at The Higgins Bedford.

Inspired by the ‘Colour and Light’ exhibition and the rich collections at The Higgins Bedford, local artists and experts will lead hands-on sessions where children can create glowing neon paintings, colourful sun catchers, rainbows in tubes, and even make artwork from old postage stamps. History buffs can step back in time with archaeology sessions exploring Roman, Anglo-Saxon, Viking, and Second World War themes.

Plus, families can enjoy free drop-in craft sessions, storytelling, and meet fascinating creatures with the Teaching Talons animal encounter sessions.

Highlights include:

> Neon Painting with Lisa Tilley (24 July)

> Create Colour Viewers with Katie Allen (29 July)

> Make Rainbows with Little Science Labs (30 July)

> Meet the Romans History Session (6 August)

> Teaching Talons Animal Encounter (7 August)

> Multi-coloured Lollipop Lanterns with Anne-Marie Abbate (12 August)

> Meet the Children of WW2 (13 August)

> Kaleidoscope Making with Ross Bolwill-Williams (21 August)

> And many more exciting workshops throughout July and August.

Workshops are suitable for different age groups, with limited spaces available. Booking is essential for most activities. Some sessions are free while others have a charge of up to £5.50 per child. To avoid transaction fees, use the promotional code HIGGINS30 when booking. Accompanying adults attend free of charge.

For full details and to book your place, please visit: https://www.thehigginsbedford.org.uk/Whats_on/Family_Events.aspx

