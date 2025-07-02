Create Tour Connect project to tackle social isolation

The search is on to find a theatre show from a South East based company or performer to be part of the national Create Tour Connect project (CTC).

Create Tour Connect is led by arts charity Applause Rural Touring and is supported by Arts Council England.

The ‘South East’ area is defined by Arts Council England as including Bedfordshire, Berkshire, Buckinghamshire, Cambridgeshire, East Sussex, Essex, Hertfordshire, Kent, Norfolk, Oxfordshire, Suffolk, Surrey, and West Sussex.

One show, selected from each of the North, Midlands, South East and South West regions will tour the country between 2025-2027.

One of the shows already taking part in the Create Tour Connect project

The project will mean rural and underserved communities will have access to high-quality professional theatre enabling them to experience cultural events they may otherwise have difficulty reaching due to social and economic barriers. Create Tour Connect is expected to reach more than 12,000 people in rural communities by touring to community venues such as village halls, libraries and pubs. Small scale touring theatre brings local people together to interact therefore helping to reduce social isolation, particularly in rural and remote areas. Most people walk or drive just a short distance to these venues in their communities also making it a greener way to enjoy live performance.

Applause Director Dawn Badland said: “This is an exciting stage for Create Tour Connect. We are now close to having four new shows which will be shared with audiences across the country. We’ve been really impressed with the applications from the other regions and I’d encourage any South East based performers and companies interested in being part of this unique project, to get in touch.”

The CTC project brings together 17 arts organisations from across the country, all working to share local knowledge, resources and expertise.

The deadline for applications is 27 October at 12noon.

More background on the project can be found here https://applause.org.uk/about-us/projects/create-tour-connect/

Applause Rural Touring is a cultural charitable organisation that collaborates with people across Kent, Sussex, Essex, and the wider regions to create opportunities for creative experiences in their local communities. www.applause.org.uk